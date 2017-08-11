The Ghostly Radio Station That No One Claims To Run (bbc.com) 23
Zaria Gorvett, writing for BBC: In the middle of a Russian swampland, not far from the city of St Petersburg, is a rectangular iron gate. Beyond its rusted bars is a collection of radio towers, abandoned buildings and power lines bordered by a dry-stone wall. This sinister location is the focus of a mystery which stretches back to the height of the Cold War. It is thought to be the headquarters of a radio station, "MDZhB", that no-one has ever claimed to run. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, for the last three-and-a-half decades, it's been broadcasting a dull, monotonous tone. Every few seconds it's joined by a second sound, like some ghostly ship sounding its foghorn. Then the drone continues. Once or twice a week, a man or woman will read out some words in Russian, such as "dinghy" or "farming specialist". And that's it. Anyone, anywhere in the world can listen in, simply by tuning a radio to the frequency 4625 kHz. It's so enigmatic, it's as if it was designed with conspiracy theorists in mind. Today the station has an online following numbering in the tens of thousands, who know it affectionately as "the Buzzer." It joins two similar mystery stations, "the Pip" and the "Squeaky Wheel." As their fans readily admit themselves, they have absolutely no idea what they are listening to.
Careful, you'll end up with robot legs on an alien ship.
As I understand, it's almost certainly used to send coded messages to Russian agents in case of emergency. The Russians are probably broadcasting a constant tone to reserve the frequency, so other people don't start using it. They say as much in the article.
That's the most common, most plausible, and also most terrifying theory.
Because if for some reason it stops...
Welcome, to the scary door.
One of the things that British submarines were supposed to do to know if the country was nuked in a first strike was to listen to the BBC broadcast. If there was no broadcast then they were supposed to assume that the country was nuked and to do a retaliatory strike on pre-programmed targets over the Soviet Union.
...when everything else fails.
Hidden in plain sight.
More like the key to a codebook that operatives already have. The blip could mean jump to the next encrypt/decrypt key. The random words could be for an occasional recalibration in case you missed some blips or a one-time pad.
Probably very similar in design and use to number stations.
Where does the time go?
What? You never know what or who may be relying on those occasional contrasting tones and words.
In case you're wondering, this article is about the very famous UVB-76 station.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
And every two to three years its "news" over and over again.
AM receivers for such frequency usually very robust, they are installed in many cities in military enlistment office(voenkomat) and easy to make.
